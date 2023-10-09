By Femi Fani-Kayode

1. Hamas attacks Israel in a savage and brutal manner killing thousands of Israeli civilians.

2. Israel declares war on Hamas, flattens and occupies Gaza and kills thousands of terrorists and innocent Palestinian women and children.

3. Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad fires rockets into Israel in solidarity with Hamas.

4. Israel launches devastating a counter attack against Hezbollah and unleashes a brutal and vicious ground offensive in Southern Lebanon and occupies it.

5. Israel launches air strikes against Iran for consistently providing 70% of funding and lethal weapons to Hamas and for consistently providing 90% of funding and lethal weapons to Hezbollah.

6. Iran hits back with air strikes and the declaration of war against Israel.

7. The Arab world declares an Intifada against Israel and declares war against her.

8. America, the EU, the UK, Australia, Canada, India and their allies stand with Israel.

9. Russia, China, North Korea, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan

• Fani-Kayode is former Minister of Aviation.