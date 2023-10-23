By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has arrested 14 officials of the agency for alleged extortion.

The agency has set up a disciplinary panel for the 11 senior and three junior officials over extortions and high handedness in line with the extant rules and regulations of the state.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, said that the affected officers whose cases have been investigated would be facing Government Disciplinary Committee known as the Personnel Management Board, (PMB) , which would adjudicate their cases in line with the Public Service Rules.

According to Mr. Oreagba, “the 14 male officers,11 Seniors and three Juniors, were caught at different locations across the State extorting money (bribes) from motorists”.

He said ,the Agency would continue to mete stiff and severe punishment on officers and men in its effort to weed the agency of few bad elements tarnishing its image.

“We thereby, called on residents especially motoring public to support us by promptly reporting errant officers at the nearest LASTMA offices or use any of the Agency’s complaints hotlines (08100565860, 08129928503, 08129928515 & 08129928597) with proof of evidence”

According to a statement by Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq,”the General Manager advised officers of the Agency to always carry out their duties without fear or favour in accordance with the stipulated laws guiding the authority as any operative caught in the process of bringing the agency or the government into disrepute shall equally face the consequence

“While commending officials for their dedication, dutifulness,diligence and professionalism, Oreagba however, warned the motorists to stop inducing traffic personnel with bribes in order to avoid being prosecuted as the law frowned on both the giver and the receiver.

“For complaints/inquiries please, reach out to LATSMA via these social media handles (Instagram — ekolastma) (Twitter ‘X’ – @followlastma), (Facebook – ekolastma) and (YouTube -LastmaTV).”