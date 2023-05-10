Fourteen bodies were recovered and 21 people rescued after a boat accident which occurred in Sokoto State, on Tuesday.

The wooden boat was reportedly conveying 36 people, mostly women, when it capsised while crossing a river in Shagari district, the Sokoto police spokesperson, Sanusi Abubakar, said yesterday. One person was still missing at the time of this report.

Residents said the women were on their way to fetch firewood in a neighbouring forest when the accident happened.

Overcrowding and poor maintenance of boats are responsible for most accidents on Nigerian waterways.