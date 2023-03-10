by Rapheal

The Defence Headquarters, yesterday, said a total of 1,332 terrorists and their family members surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai across the North East in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, who made the disclosure during the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces in Abuja, said the surrendered terrorists comprised 222 adult males, 411 adult females and 699 children. He added that while eight terrorists were neutralised during the period, troops also apprehended 35 terrorists’ logistics suppliers and rescued 19 civilian victims.

Danmadami said the troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, one LMG, seven rounds of 5.56 ammunition, one LMG link containing 111 rounds of 7.62mm NATO. Others are 200 rounds of LMG ammunition, 46 rounds of 7.62mm special and 12 rounds of refilled and 7.62mm special.

He added that troops also recovered two dane guns, four AK47 magazines loaded with 102 rounds of 7.62mm special, 24 other AK 47 magazines, 36 hand grenades and one motorcycle.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while surrendered terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action,” he said.

The defence spokesman said the air component of Operation Hadin Kai also eliminated scores of terrorists in their enclaves during several air interdiction operations. He said feedback revealed that the airstrike dealt a heavy blow to the terrorists as several terrorists were neutralised with their logistics destroyed.

In the North West zone, Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and other operations had continued to sustain their dominance over the menace of terrorists and other criminal activities in the zone. He said the troops had within the weeks in review, neutralised 13 bandits as well as rescued 23 kidnapped victims. He said troops recovered seven AK47 rifles, 12 AK47 magazines, 158 rounds of 7.62mm special, one locally fabricated weapon, four Improvised Explosive Devices and two dane guns from the bandits. He said troops also recovered one motorcycle, one handheld radio, nine bicycles, 39 rustled cows, 74 sheep and N10.5 million cash.

Danmadami said the recent cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), coupled with the sustained effort of the military had led to reduction in incidents of kidnapping.