by monica iheakam

Thirteen Nigerian athletes will vie for honors at the 2023 National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championship to be hosted by University of New Mexico.

According to the list of qualified athletes released, a total of 13 Nigerian athletes will compete across various events at the championship which will hold from March 10 and 11 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The number comprises six male and seven female athletes listed to compete in the collegiate championship in one or two events.

A total number of three men will compete in the 60 meters with Favour Ashe being the third fastest entrant with 6.51s, Godson Oghenebrume of LSU with 6.58s and Alaba Akintola with 6.59s.

Akintola will do the double, the 60 meters and 200 meters with Udodi Onwuzurike qualifying with 20.56s and Alaba in 20.59s.

The Big Ten double medalist, Nathaniel Ezekiel will compete in the men’s 400m and the 4x400m for Baylor while Omamuyovwi Ehire of Texas will compete in the men’s high jump with his 2.23m.

For the Women, Favour Ofili will compete in the 60 meters, 200 meters and the 4×400 meters for Louisiana State University (LSU) while freshman Ella Onojuvwevwo will only compete in the 4×400 meters.

Engaging in the double is Texas Tech Junior, Rosemary Chukwuma and Texas Longhorns Senior, Ezinne Abba in the women’s 60 and 200 meters at Albuquerque. Esther Isa of Middle Tennessee qualified with 6.41m in the women’s long jump. Onaara Obamuwagun and Grace Anigbata will both compete in the triple jump.

The 2023 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships will be the 58th NCAA Division 1 Men’s Indoor Track and Field championship and the 41st NCAA Division 1 Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Meanwhile all the listed athletes for the championships remain pending until medically cleared to compete.