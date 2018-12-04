Layi Olanrewwaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 13 persons for allegedly selling, hawking and trading in Naira notes, contrary to provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act.

While parading the suspects, spokesman of the state’s Police Command, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said that the arrest was informed by the need to enforce the provisions of Sections 20 and 21 of the CBN Act which makes selling and trading in the currency a punishable offence.

The suspects, he explained, were nabbed at various spots in the state capital following intelligence report.

Okasanmi said the police were now poised to enforce the terms of the CBN Act in order to ensure that Nigerians don’t treat the Naira anyhow henceforth.

He said, “The police and CBN will continue the clampdown on perpetrators of this offence which is punishable by law. The general public is warned on the consequences of spraying the Naira notes on occasions, soiling, writing on the Naira, squeezing and all other abuses of the Nigerian currency.

“The suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations, while members of the public are advised to desist from acts of abuse of the Naira as our currency is one of the symbols of our identity.”

The most senior of the suspects who appeared to be the coordinator of the group said they were working for a boss who was in charge of the business.

Some of the suspects were observed to be teenagers who claimed they were ignorant of the CBN law.

They also claimed that they were merely engaging themselves in a normal business venture.