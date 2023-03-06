From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

No fewer than 1,235 business owners are participating in a five-day enterprise clinic organised by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) across 18 states of the federation.

Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, disclosed this in Asaba, Delta State while declaring the clinic open on Monday.

Tagged “NDE-Enterprise and Finance Counseling Clinic (NDE-efcc)”, Fikpo said it would provide opportunity for business persons facing challenges to obtain solutions from experienced business owners and counseling sessions.

Represented by the state coordinator of NDE, Onyeogo Sylvanus, Fikpo said the clinic is aimed at guiding participants in solid business management.

He bemoaned the high rate of unemployment which he observed would even surge higher, and urged the participants to take full advantage of the clinic to put their businesses back on track.

Fikpo stated that as a step towards curbing unemployment, NDE has initiated various schemes targeted at graduates, school leavers, school dropouts and artisans.

According to him, the schemes were designed to “inculcate in the unemployed Nigerian graduate and other interested persons, the spirit of entrepreneurship, creativity and self-reliance with a view to assisting them set up their own businesses.”

In his remark, NDE head of department, Small Scale Enterprises, Chikodi Ike, said the second phase of the clinic would cover other states not captured in this first phase.

Represented by the Assistant Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Edith Onoku, Ike said stated that the clinic would enhance the capacity of the participants.

“You would be taught how to discover your potentials as an entrepreneur; how to establish your enterprise; how to manage your business; how to sustain and grow your business; how to avoid business failure; how to write feasibility study report; among others,” she said.

In a goodwill message, Sandra Esodo, encouraged participants to be focused during the five-day clinic, noting that they would benefit immensely from the exercise.