From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Hundreds of outpatients have received treatment for various kinds of ailments to mark the 6th edition of Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation medical fair, Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Governement Area of Anambra State.

Apart from the medical fair, the foundation had in the last two weeks concentrated on open heart surgeries at Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital (DIOMH) having successfully completed twelve of such operstions.

General Manager of the foundation, Ms Amanda Obidike disclosed this when reporters visited the fair ground.

Obidike said the foundation had the tradition of community medical fair from time to time especially for residents of Oraifite and people living around it.

She added that over 500 outpatients had been recorded as at the time she addressed journalists even as the foundation had made provision for over a thousand patients, according to her.

“The whole idea is to have primary healthcare. We have a good number of general practitioners. For the first time, this year we have integrated an eye doctor. We realized that in the last two years, when we had community medical fair some of the people who came to see the doctor had eye issues.

“So, we made that commitment by investing heavily to ensuring that those who are engaged will take care of all issues including eye, ulcer, ashma, atrities, malaria and other manner of ailments.

“We have lots of drugs, eye glasses and all of that ready for anybody who comes for medical attention, ” she explained.

The GM said the motivation of her principal, Sir Emeka Okwuosa was to give back to society.

“My principal, Sir Emeka Okwuosa has been passionate about giving back to society. This began way back in 2011. It has become a tradition and he does it because he has his people at heart. Not just only people from Oraifite but others from other parts of Anambra, the entire South East and beyond, ” she said.

The media director of the foundation, Sir Osaeloka Offor said a lot of initiatives and programmes had been rolled out that had been touching the lives of people in the South East and Nigeria, generally.

He said there were many people who had the money but could not help the less privileged in society.

“But my Chairman through the foundation is doing this thing because he has committed his resources to the poor and the needy for people to feel good.

“The surgery section is busy with more patients. This is costing us millions of naira but we give God the glory. We are touching lives positively. And we are reaching out with traditional and social media as well as town criers to ensure that our messages are well spread, ” he concluded.

One of the medical personnel at the fair, Dr Kelechi Ahamba, a general practitioner said he had been handling cases of diabetes, high blood pressure, appetites and other ailments.

He said diabetes and malaria were predominant in the rural communities. He told journalists that the response of the rural dwellers had been massive.

Patients interviewed including Mr Elochukwu Akosa; Mrs Ngozi Mmaduobi and Mr Edmond Amamchukwu expressed joy and gratitude to their benefactor, Sir Okwuosa and prayed for more God’s blessings.

Meanwhile, report from DIOMH Chief Medical Director, Dr Chimobi Nwagbo showed that there had been twelve successful open heart surgeries so far.

The surgeries include mintral valve replacement; coronary artery bypass graft; cardiac catheterization; benstall operation with aortic valve replacement.

All the twelve patients are in stable condition. Patients came from Abia; Anambra; Ebonyi and Enugu States.

Picture: The medical fair in progress