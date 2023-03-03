From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Twelve people have been reportedly burnt to death in crude oil explosion that occurred on Friday in Rumuekpe community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The explosion and fire left many including women dead and burnt beyond recognition with many other vehicles, as well as tricycles burnt to ashes at the tapping point said to be on the Trans Niger Delta Pipeline (TNP) that passed through the community.

Saturday Sun gathered that the explosion occurred at about 2am on Friday, at a crude oil tapping point and left many people dead.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed the explosion and said 12 persons lost their lives. But, community sources said scores were roasted to death.

Iringe-Koko said preliminary investigation by the Police Command indicated that the victims were scooping crude product when the site caught fire.

She said: “So far, about 12 persons are believed to have been burnt to death. The identities of the victims are still unknown.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Command has again admonished members of the public to stay away from illegal oil bunkering,

It has also urged the residents to report any incident or development they believe has the potential to lead to crime or break down of law and order in Rivers State.