By Kate Halim

Body odour is a common problem among men, women, teenagers and even children. If not handled properly, it can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Although its causes are sometimes linked to a person’s hygiene practices, body odour can indicate a more serious underlying condition in some instances.

A dermatologist based in Lagos, Foluke Adeniyi told Saturday Sun that it is a common misconception that sweat causes body odour because human sweat is almost odourless.

According to her, body odour occurs due to bacteria on a person’s skin breaking down protein molecules within sweat and producing odour as a result. She added that body odour is an umbrella term for natural smells originating from a person.

“The human body can produce a range of substances that carry a smell, known as odorants. Many of these are important for regular bodily function and, in small quantities do not lead to unpleasant odours. However, an excessive accumulation of these compounds on the skin can cause noticeable smells”, she said.

Adeniyi stated that in some people, body odour usually becomes more pronounced during puberty, as hormones and sweat glands become more active at this time. People with obesity and individuals with certain medical conditions, such as diabetes are also more susceptible to having body odor.

While body odour can come from any part of the body, it most commonly occurs in the mouth, armpits, genitals, arms, belly button, behind the ears, feet, and groin.

Diseases that can cause body odour

Adeniyi noted that changes in body odour are normal and may happen due to multiple factors. It could be due to changes in one’s lifestyle or the sign of an underlying medical condition. She listed some health conditions that may cause body odours. They include.

Stress and Anxiety

Stress and anxiety may play a role in causing you to sweat more, which may result in stronger body odour. While hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) may not cause health complications, it may cause a person social distress and result in low self-confidence.

Diabetes

Diabetes is characterized by inadequate insulin secretion, which may lead to increased levels of acetone in the body. This may result in a sweet smell from the mouth

Infectious Diseases

Certain strains of microbes may result in strong and distinct body odours. Digestive and upper respiratory infections and bacterial vaginosis may cause a strong and sweet smell in the stool, breath, or vaginal discharge.

Cancer

Cancer or tumours may show a change in certain metabolic activities, which may result in the secretion of volatile compounds. These volatile compounds, like alkane and benzene derivatives, may produce a strong and distinct body odour.

Hormonal changes

The hormonal fluctuations women experience during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause may cause significant changes in their body odour. Changes in hormones like cortisol, progesterone, estrogen, and testosterone levels in women have been associated with different body odours.

Home remedies that get rid of body odour

One: Coconut oil

Rub a small amount of coconut oil directly on the sweat-prone areas of your body. For foul body odour, mix a small amount of citric acid powder with water and use it as the last rinse before you step out of the bathroom. Concentrate on the armpits and the groin area. Dry your body and apply coconut oil. Coconut oil is rich in lauric acid, which is known to eliminate the bacteria present in our body, thus helping in getting rid of body odour.

Two: Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can be directly applied to your underarms and other body parts using a cotton ball. Alternatively, half a cup of ACV can be mixed with one cup of water and used as a deodorant. As this is a natural alternative to store-bought deodorants, it can be used on a regular basis as per one’s requirement.

Being acidic in nature, apple cider vinegar is known for its ability to kill and prevent bacterial formation, which can, in turn, prevent the occurrence of foul body odour.

Three: Epsom salt

Fill your bucket with hot water and pour about two to three cups of Epsom salt into it. Use this water to wash your body thoroughly and in slow motion. You can try this treatment three times a week for the best results.

Epsom salt is an antioxidant and is known to detoxify our bodies. It also helps our body produce a hormone called serotonin, which helps it to relax. These properties of Epsom salt relieve stress and this, in turn, decreases sweat production, thereby eliminating foul odour from our body.

Four: Fenugreek tea

Add one teaspoon of fenugreek seeds to 250ml of water and bring it to a boil till the quantity of water reduces to half. Drink this on an empty stomach every morning. You can continue drinking this every morning to detoxify your body.

Being an antioxidant, fenugreek flushes out all the toxins from our body. It also possesses antibacterial properties and inhibits any bacterial infection from spreading further. Fenugreek tea is thus believed to fight body odour naturally by treating its root cause.

Five:Fennel seeds

You will need one teaspoon of crushed fennel seeds, one cup of water and a small amount of honey for this home remedy. Add the crushed fennel seeds to a cup of water and allow the mixture to boil. Strain the mixture. Add some honey for flavour and drink up. Consume it every morning until you get the desired result.

Some of the components present in fennel seeds are stimulants and promote the secretion of digestive and gastric juices in the stomach. They are also known to act as laxatives and can prevent body odour.

Six: Green tea

You will need green tea leaves and water for this remedy. Boil enough water in a teapot and add the green tea leaves. Allow it to cool and then apply the strained extract to the sweat-prone areas of the body. Regular intake of green tea on an empty stomach can also help you deal with foul body odour.

Apply this mixture on alternate days as the daily application could be too drying for some skin types. The antioxidants and tannic acid in green tea help combat body odour from within, while the external application of green tea helps to keep the skin dry and keeps the bacteria in check. Daily intake of green tea helps to flush all the toxins out of the body.

Seven: Tea bags

Bring two litres of water to a boil and add four tea bags. Pour this tea into your regular bath and soak in it for 15-20 minutes. Do this at least thrice a week. The tannins present in tea keep the skin dry, thereby preventing sweat formation.

Eight: Baking soda

Put one tablespoon of powdered baking soda in a bowl and brush it on all the sweat-prone areas of your body, such as your underarms. Dust off the extra powder and go about your day as usual.

Alternatively, you can mix baking soda with a few drops of water to make a paste. Apply this paste to the underarms and other areas of your body. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water. Pat your body dry with a towel. Do this daily for a few weeks.

Baking soda absorbs moisture, and hence, it prevents the formation of sweat. It not only kills the bacteria on the skin but also alkalizes the body and neutralizes the pungent odour that our body gives off.

Nine: Lemon juice

Cut one big lemon into two and rub it directly on your underarms. Allow it to dry completely. Wash off with lukewarm water. If you have sensitive skin, you can dilute lemon juice with a few drops of water and then apply it to the underarms. You can do this daily. The acidic nature of lemon lowers the pH of your body, making it difficult for bacteria to survive on your skin.

10. Rose water

Mix three tablespoons of rose water with one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Store this mixture in a bottle and spray it on your underarms and other body parts whenever required. Apply this daily for best results.

As rose water is an astringent, it reduces the size of the pores on the skin, decreasing sweat production. It also leaves behind a floral fragrance.

Eleven: Neem leaves

Grind a handful of neem leaves and one cup of water to make a fine paste. Apply this paste to all the sweat-prone areas of your body. Allow it to dry and wash it off with warm water.

Alternatively, boil some neem leaves in water. Strain the water and use it to take your bath. Daily use is recommended for best results.

The antibacterial, antifungal, and antiseptic properties of neem help it to eliminate the odour-causing bacteria. It also removes all the toxins from within the body, eradicating the root cause of body odour.

Twelve: Parsley leaves

Add a teaspoon of parsley leaves to one cup of water and boil for five minutes. Strain and drink the water. Drink parsley water regularly for best results.

Parsley leaves have been known to possess anti-odour properties for ages. The presence of chlorophyll in these leaves is said to eliminate body odour and bad breath internally.