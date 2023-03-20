From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A professor of Neurology at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Ilorin, Kolawole Wahab, has said that 12.2 million people worldwide will have been diagnosed to suffer a stroke this year.

Professor Wahad made the statement at an inaugural lecture held at the university auditorium at the weekend.

He said out of the total number of stroke patients this year, 6.5 million people will not survive the attacks.

According to him, 110 million people worldwide who had experienced stroke now live with its impact, which includes severe physical disability and communication difficulties among others.

Professor Wahab explained that stroke is a significant cause of death and disability worldwide, adding that the situation in Nigeria is not different.

He noted that according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) projection, 80 per cent of all strokes occur in developing countries due to the adoption of Western lifestyles and the transition from infectious to non-infectious diseases.

Professor Wahab urged the federal government to adequately equip the nation’s tertiary hospitals so that they will be able to deliver state-of-the-art healthcare services to those who may require stroke care.

The medical expert called for aggressive surveillance and monitoring of stroke patients admitted to the hospital to prevent the development of complications which shown have been shown to worsen outcomes.

He also advised relevant government agencies to assist in the establishment of a centre of excellence in stroke care across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

The university lecturer appealed to well-to-do individuals in the country to assist with the provision of facilities to take care of stroke patients. This he said could be through donations or public-private partnerships.

He urged relevant government agencies could assist with the centre of excellence in stroke care across the six geopolitical zones of the country, saying that with its demonstrated capacity in the face of limited and dwindling resources, the University of Ilorin and the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital are well placed to be one of such centres. This, according to him, will develop the needed capacity in terms of regular and short courses for all categories of healthcare workers involved in the stroke care pathway in the country.