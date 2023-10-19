Bad road: Container crushes Abia bizman to death

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A 40ft Container has crushed an Aba, Abia State-based businessman identified as Akuma Kalu, to death when it fell on his Lexus SUV.

Kalu, an importer and a native of Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state and a resident of Umuogele, Ovom, Aba, died on his way to Port Harcourt International Airport to board a flight to China.

It was reported that as a result of the bad nature of the Aba section of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway, the deceased had to take the Ngor Okpuala/Etche route.

The businessman’s vehicle was said to have been stuck at a bad portion of the road when the container fell off a truck and crushed him.

His elder brother, Uchendu Kalu Mang in a statement, revealed they lost their father close to six years ago.

He said the family is devastated by Kalu’s death who he said left behind two little children.