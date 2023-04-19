From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A report from the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), has indicated that no fewer than 11, 500 schools were closed in 2020 due to series of attacks by armed non-state actors operating in some parts of Nigeria.

The report, titled “impact of school attacks” which was made available to journalists in Abuja, on Wednesday, specifically indicated that northwest geopolitical zone was responsible for 76 per cent of attacks on school facilities.

It noted that 25 schools were attacked in 2021, and in the process, 1, 470 learners were abducted, 200 still missing, while the attacks discouraged over one million children from returning to schools.

In northeast geopolitical zone, the report confirmed that organized armed group also unleashed terror on communities, in which large number of educational facilities were targeted and destroyed.

The report noted that 108 head teachers were hit by bullets, shells, or shrapnel. In addition to that, 51 schools experienced armed actor attacks and 64 schools (10% of assessed) targeted by suicide bombing in 2021.

The report also made reference to multi-dimensional crisis in north central geopolitical zone which led to the displacement of 1,254 persons comprising of 627 children.

The report further noted that UNICEF has taken measures in response to the devastating impact of the attacks on schools.

It noted that UNICEF has engaged high level government and political actors on increased public financing for safe schools; strengthened coordination mechanism among education in emergencies actors.

It also added that UNICEF has supported the development of costed, emergency responsive education sector plans in 33 of the 36 states and FCT, and had also supported states to implement risk informed CDRR and Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response (EPRR).

The report also highlighted some of their barriers and bottlenecks which include lack of real-time data and tracking of school attacks and safety.

Others as highlighted by the report include poor security security infrastructure in schools which often make the schools soft target. It also highlighted the fact that schools are far from homes and that further exposed children to attacks, among several other factors.

It also raised concerns about the weak functionality of School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs), stating that only 67 per cent are functional to coordinate a school community response.