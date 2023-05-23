From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A close associate of Senator Godswill Akpabio, Dr Jibril Tafida, has tackled Daniel Bwala, for saying Akpabio would unlikely emerge as the new Senate President because he was surrounded by lawmakers working against his ambition.

Bwala, an aide of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has made a claim that Godswill Akpabio will not be elected as Senate President. Bwala made this statement on Monday via his Twitter handle.

Dr Tafida, while answering questions from newsmen, said Bwala’s analysis of Akpabio’s chances was pedestrian because “he ( Bwala) did not understand the former Niger Delta Minister’s political masterstroke”.

He explained that all the lawmakers who have openly shown loyalty to Akpabio’s bid have been doing so long before the battle for the number three seat became a media buzz.

“Let me give you one example. Take the no-nonsense Senator Ali Ndume. He is solidly behind Akpabio’s Senate bid from day one. So are all the other lawmakers. Bwala got it all twisted,” Dr Tafida added.

Tafida said Bwala “should not have so conveniently forgotten, that Senator Akpabio is still the leading contestant for Senate Presidency, both at the party level and in the court of public opinion. Akpabio is clearly unstoppable, with the 60 Senators giving their signatures as a demonstration of their total support.”

Bwala wrote, “Godswill Akpabio would not be elected as Senate President. The cloud gathering against his aspiration is heavy and thick. It is not motivated by religion but is regional and as well as the revenge of the coalition of all foes. Most of the senators following him are not with him.”