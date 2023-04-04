• Campaigns for kalu, Akpabio

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, members of a leading southern democracy forum, Citizens Network For Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), have called on the National Working Committee (NWC) and the various organs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to zone the Senate Presidency to the South South.

They specifically suggested that former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, be given the opportunity to emerge as the President of the 10th Senate.

Francis Okereke Wainwei, National Secretary of CNPDN, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday, said by South South leaders is primarily premised on the need to allow the South South geo-political zone to also produce the Presidency of the senate in this new democratic dispensation.

He said the South South zone has not been given the opportunity to produce the President of the Senate since the return of democratic rule in 1999.

He said “it will also drastically reduce the usual acrimony that characterises such struggle for power among the geo-political zones, thereby, reducing unnecessary distractions for the peaceful and smooth take-off of the new dispensation under the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Akpabio is the only ranking senator from the South South and based on Senate standing rules, only ranking members of the upper legislative chamber, are eligible to contest for the positions of the President and Deputy President of the Senate, respectively.

“The electoral contribution of the South South greatly helped the ruling party to clinch the presidency in the 2023 presidential election, hence it’s necessary for the party to consolidate on its electoral success by zoning the Senate Presidency to it.

“In the same vein, we are calling on the ruling party to also zone all the available political positions equitably among the Six ( 6) geopolitical zones, in order to strengthen national unity and cohesion.”

On the contrary, a civil society group, Concerned Nigerians for Sustainable Democracy, opted for a south east senator to emerge the president of the Senate.

Coordinator of the group, Dr. Amos Gizo, who also addressed journalists in Abuja, on Tuesday, said, “the Muslim-Muslim ticket that almost cost the APC the success at the polls has come and gone. Nigeria now has the number one and two both as Muslims.

“If the nation is to stand, those agitating for the Senate President from the North West should step down for the sake of democracy and inclusiveness as all the likely contestants from the North West are Muslims.

“The political crisis this attempt will cause may consume the nation. If the APC truly want to rule for 16 years and even more, this balance is not negotiable. It must be taken seriously and be conceded to a Christian Senator from the South East.

“Today, South-East has two APC governors (Imo and Ebonyi) and one APC Governor-elect, Ebonyi. South-South has one APC Governor (Cross-River State) and one Governor Elect in same Cross River State.

“South-East produced six APC Senators-Elect in 2023 election from five states, while South-South has six APC Senators-Elect in 2023 from six States.

“From 1999 till date, South-South has produced Vice-President and President of Nigeria, President Goodluck Jonathan, none from South-East. South-South has produced two APC National Chairmen in the persons of Chief John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole, none from South-East. South South have produced also the National Secretary of APC in the person of Senator John Akpanudoedeghe.

“South South also produced Senate Majority Leader in the person of Senator Victor Ndoma Egba. Currently, South-South has the deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege. South-East only produced Senate President from 1999 under President Olusegun Obasanjo and nothing more till date. Since then, South-East has not produced any other top leadership under APC.

“Presently, there is need to dilute the Peter Obi phenomenon in the South-East. The need to give South-East a sense of belonging since 2015 till date under APC. Need to douse the IPOB/ESN and general insecurity in the South-East. South-East is in the majority in terms of population spread across the federation against the South-South.

“Our position is to strengthen democracy, reduce political tension, reduce security threats and keep Nigeria one. We are not mindful of the fact that democracy is a game of number but we are equally mindful that Nigeria is a cosmopolitan and a multi-religious state that needs special handling in the spirit of keeping the Nigerian state one.”