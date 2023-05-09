• Akaji ugo Ndi igbo Backs Orji Kalu

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State and President of Aka ji ugo Ndi igbo, Prince Ikenna Ahumibe, has described the former Abia State Governor and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as the best candidate to lead the 10th Senate.

Prince Ahumibe, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, said that aside competence and experience which Senator Kalu has in abundance, he is a loyal party man who made all the sacrifices needed to ensure that APC emerged victorious in the just concluded presidential election.

He also said that Ndi igbo should not be relegated to the back seat and that the President-elect should abide by the principle of reciprocity and respond to the yernings of Ndi igbo and not pay them back with a bad coin considering their positions and votes in the just concluded elections.

Prince Ahumibe, in addition to that, reminded APC leadership that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, was the first person from southern Nigeria to openly suggest to the then presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to pick a running- mate from among Muslims North.

He said: “When the backlash against the choice of Senator Kashim Ibrahim, a Muslim, was loud and people were speaking and operating from obscured locations, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, openly addressed the media telling the world that the decision of Tinubu was right because the aim was electoral victory which was achieved at the end.”

He reminded the leadership of APC that there was need to support a candidate like Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who is deeply on ground and acquainted with the process of lawmaking in Nigeria.

He added: “The 10th Assembly is unique in its composition because of the high number of lawmakers-elect from the opposition who can pull an unexpected surprises in terms of leadership selection.

“So, to avoid the 2015 experience with Senator Ike Ekweremadu, of PDP, APC needs someone who has the ears and support of the other Senator and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has the qualities.

“He enjoys massive support of other Senators-Elect including the ones from the opposition parties.

In addition to that, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, is very close to the leadership of Christian faith in Nigeria who, obviously, are unhappy with the decision of the APC regarding the faith of the President-elect and his vice who are all Muslims.

“So, it will be an unwise risk to gamble with the choice of the Senate President.”