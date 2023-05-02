A support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Volunteers Group (AVG), has backed former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, for the Senate president position.

The Cross River State Coordinator of the group, George Ichichere Sunday, in a statement, stated that Kalu is the most qualified among other contenders.

The statement noted that Kalu, apart from being a ranking senator and a principal officer in the Red Chamber, is the most fully prepared for the task ahead.

“We need a Senate president that understands the country; a detribalised Nigerian with the charisma and capacity to complement the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his vice president, Kassim Shettima, and that man is Kalu.

“Kalu is a respected Igbo leader whose emergence will silence agitations by the South East people of being marginalised by the APC.

“Kalu is experienced when compared with other members from other geo-political zones and he has built bridges across the country.

“We are confident that if elected, Kalu’s position, as Senate president, would also go a long way to douse the pockets of misgivings over the emergence of the South West and the North East as the president-elect and vice president-elect of the country. The best way to win the confidence of the Christians and the South East people is for APC to support the Senate chief whip to become the next Senate president,” adding that this will calm the nerves of the people of the South East.