…Says it’s political abomination in Southeast for Izunaso to measure shoulder with ex-Abia governor

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

An Igbo social-cultural group, Ozuruigbo worldwide, has named Senator Orji Kalu its final and most exquisite choice for the position of President of the 10th Senate ahead of Tuesday inauguration and election of principal officers.

The group, which made its decision known shortly after its strategic stakeholders meeting held at Isu Local Government Area, Imo State, said that it was a political abomination for Senator Osita Izunaso to measure shoulders with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The group stated that the former Abia State governor, Kalu, is the only former governor since 1999 who is returning to the Senate from the Southeast and a principal officer (Chief Whip) of the outgoing 9th Senate.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Dr Batos Nwadike said: “We discussed top on our agenda the inauguration of the 10th Senate and its leadership.

“That without question or thinking twice H.E Senator Orji Kalu is the final and most exquisite choice for the position of Senate President. He is the only 1999 Governor returning to the Senate from the South East.

“It is a political abomination in the Southeast for Osita Izunaso to rank shoulder with him or anybody of his ranking.

“Ozuruigbo worldwide makes bold to state to the Senators-elect that we know and we clearly understand these two personalities in terms of integrity, character, loyalty, capacity and capability, fear of God, patriotism and nationalism. The plain truth that must be told is that Osita Izunaso failed all the tests on all indices.

“We urge our Senators-elect to move on courageously and with patriotism and give our 10th Senate a deserving and befitting leadership devoid of treachery, blackmailer, wickedness, greediness, disloyalty, avarice and any known vice of ignobleness. A leadership that will make our country and people proud.”

In attendance were delegates from the 19 northern states and Abuja, delegates from the Southwest and South-south states, as well as delegates from the Diaspora, especially the West African coastline countries.