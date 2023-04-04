…Says zoning to Southeast is the fair thing to do

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Osita Izunaso, on Tuesday, said he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intent to become the President of the 10th Senate when it is convened.

He made the disclosed to State House Correspondents after he met with the President.

According to him, he considered himself most eligible, being the oldest member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Senate from either the Southeast or South-South.

Izunaso, who said he was at the Presidential Villa to discuss a number of issues with the President, including issues concerning the leadership of the next Senate and the National Honours recently conferred on him, insisted that he had paid his due as both a ranking senator and senior member of the ruling party.

“Several discussions, first of all, you know I was a recipient of the National Honours, I haven’t even thanked Mr President and I came in to thank him. Of course, we discussed the issues concerning the 10th Senate extensively.

“If I’m the oldest senator in both the Southeast and the South-South, I think the question should be obvious. I’m the oldest, there’s no senator today in APC, of Southeast or South-South that’s older than me in the Senate and that’s an institution that believes in ranking. So I’m the highest ranking senator in both Southeast and South-South.

“I came to the Senate in 2007, I was in the House of Representatives, I’ve been in the party for five good, solid years. I ran the party to the best of my ability as National Organising Secretary of this party that saw us to victory in 2015 and 2019, so I think we have paid our dues”, he said.

Izunaso stressed that the Senate President should be zoned to the Southeast as according to him, saying “it’s only fair and natural that the party should zone it to the southeast”.

On his chances against former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, who is also vying for the position, he said “I don’t want to talk about that. But am telling you that am the oldest Senator in the Southeast and South-South and we are waiting for the party”.