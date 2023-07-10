From Idu Jude Abuja

As the storm settles after the National Assembly leadership elections. Expectations are that the elected principal officers would live up to the expectations of millions of Nigerians.

Stressing this popular assumption, leading educationist and entrepreneur Prof Salihu Lawal, over the weekend, expressed confidence that the appointment of Senator Ali Ndume as the Chief Whip of the 10th Senate of the National Assembly alongside other experienced Senators, would be eventful and bring stability throughout the session.

According to him, Senator Ndume’s appointment underscored the appreciation of his colleagues for his contribution to the work of the National Assembly, adding that it was also an acknowledgement of his leadership. Prof. Lawal commended Senator Ndume for his contribution to the development of Borno State and her people as well as effective representation of the North Eastern Region in the National Assembly.

He urged Senator Ndume not to relent in his efforts to empower the youth, the unemployed and the girl-child, especially through the attraction of relevant national and international interventions to address the many challenges confronting the North East Region of the Country.

Prof Lawal noted that Senator Ndume has been a major influence in addressing the challenges of insurgency in the Region, adding that the Senator should do everything possible to restore peace to all parts of the Region and other parts of the Country that are experiencing similar challenges.