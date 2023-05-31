Urge Tinubu to release Kanu

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youth groups under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) have declared June, 5th for a two million match in Abuja to press home its resolution that the senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu is the authentic consensus candidate of the people of South East for the position of the Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

COSEYL rising from a general meeting of the association in Owerri on Sunday also resolved in a communique that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should zone the Senate President’s position to South East for fairness, equity and justice.

The communique which was signed by the President General of the Igbo youth groups, Goodluck Ibem, Ndubuisi Uche Secretary and Okey Nwaoru, Publicity Secretary, respectively, equally called on President Bola Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu to attend to medical treatment.

Other issues resolved by the youths read in parts: “That, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is seriously sick and needs urgent better medical treatment by his doctors who knows his medical history and knows better how to treat him for a better medical result. This is pertinent to help reduce youth restiveness and insecurity in the South East.

“That, the Federal Government should declare a state of emergency on insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes in the nation.

“The issue of insecurity is very important to be resolved urgently so that farmers can go back to farms to cultivate and harvest crops for human consumption. Hunger kills faster than bullets. Food security is important to sustain human existence.

“That, the leadership of the All Progressive Congress should zone the position of the Senate President to South East geopolitical zone and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu the current Senate Chief Whip is the consensus candidate of the people of South East. This will ensure fairness, equity and justice”.

The youth groups have as well urged President Tinubu to prevail on Petroleum marketers to stop the arbitrary increase of fuel prices, emphasising that its effect is already causing untold hardship for the people.

“That, the sudden removal of fuel subsidy has led to hyper-Inflation and increase in fuel from N240 to N700 per litre and increase in other petroleum products which have resulted to increase in prices of goods and services. Nigerians are currently facing untold hardship and we urge the President to put measures in place to stop the arbitrary increase of prices of petroleum products, hoarding and other sharp practices by petroleum marketers”.

They also suggested that the Federal Government should liberalize the petroleum sector to enable more investors to come into the sector to build refineries for the production of fuel and other petroleum products.

This they noted will lead to healthy competition and a reduction of the prices of petroleum products which will improve the Nigerian economy.