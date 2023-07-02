From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Political pressure group, the PDP Action 2023, has admonished the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, against meddling in the issue of the leadership of the minority caucus in the 10th Senate.

The group, in a statement by its chairman, Rufus Omere, in Abuja, on Saturday, warned that any attempt by Akpabio to meddle in the affairs of the minority caucus could destabilize the 10th Senate.

It admonished the Senate President to concentrate his efforts on assisting President Bola Tinubu, in tackling the challenges confronting the country through sound legislation to ensure good governance in the country at this critical period.

The group, in the statement entitled “Who is Afraid of Tambuwal”, expressed concerns and stated that ahead of the selection of minority leadership, some persons have allegedly been peddling falsehoods against former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

It noted that while some interested have accused Tambuwal of allegedly betraying some persons, and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), the former governor has actually discharged its duties to the country and his party with patriotism.

“They have consistently tried to pin on him the issue of betrayal of some of his friends because of the patriotic role he played during the PDP National Convention. Tambuwal is a parliamentarian per excellence. A strong defender of the prerogatives and institution of the legislature. A strong and tested advocate of the independence of the legislature and a strong believer in combining this independence with a constructive role to ensure the deliverance of democratic windfalls for the people.

“He has demonstrated the capacity to forge alliances within his team for good cause. He has also shown that he is not over-ambitious. He demonstrated the political equivalence of supreme sacrifice by voluntarily relinquishing his quest for PDP presidential nomination in 2022 when he was a strong enough contender to clinch the ticket.

“And if one may ask, why are some elements in the majority party and their collaborators desperate to control the leadership of the Minority parties in the Senate?

“We counsel the newly elected President of the Senate not to allow people to destabilize the Senate by dabbling into the Minority leadership issue of the 10th Senate but to concentrate instead on assisting Mr President to deliver sound legislation and good policies to ensure good governance in Nigeria at this critical period of change and renewal,” the group stated.