From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has endorsed the current Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the president of the 10th Senate.

Fani-Kayode, a former Director of New Media Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organization also backed Senator Sani Musa from Niger State as Deputy Senate President in the incoming red chamber.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday morning, Fani-Kayode said: “Senator Orji Kalu and Senator Sani Musa are both very close to me and I am proud to call them my brothers.

“I believe that the Nigerian Senate would be safe in their hands as Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

“Their loyalty to our great party the APC and to our leader and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is unambiguous, total and second to none and they are both seasoned, brilliant, courageous, tough, wise and experienced public officers.

“What an extraordinary combination they would make as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively. This would be innovative and refreshing.

“Under their leadership, the opposition parties would have sleepless nights, the Senate would be strong, bold and reliable, the APC would flourish and go from strength to strength and the Nigerian people would be the better for it.

“I wish them well in this race and they have not only my support but that of millions of other party leaders and supporters.”

With the latest development, Fani Kayode joins the list of other prominent groups and persons in the country who have thrown their weight behind the ambition of Senator Kalu to emerge as the Next President of the Senate, citing regional and religious balancing.

Some of them have expressed confidence that the relationships built by Senator Kalu across religious and ethnic lines over the years would serve him and the nation well if he is given the chance to occupy the office of Senate President.