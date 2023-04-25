Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has endorsed the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as the president of the 10th Senate.

Fani-Kayode, a former Director of New Media Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organization, also backed Senator Sani Musa from Niger State as Deputy Senate President in the 10th Senate

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday morning, Fani-Kayode said: “Senator Orji Kalu and Senator Sani Musa are both very close to me and I am proud to call them my brothers.

“I believe that the Nigerian Senate would be safe hands in their hands as Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

“Their loyalty to our great party the APC and to our leader and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is unambiguous, total and second to none and they are both seasoned, brilliant, courageous, tough, wise and experienced public officers.

“What an extraordinary combination they would make as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively. This would be innovative and refreshing.

“Under their leadership, the opposition parties would have sleepless nights, the Senate would be strong, bold and reliable, the APC would flourish and go from strength to strength and the Nigerian people would be the better for it.

“I wish them well in this race and they have not only my support but that of millions of other party leaders and supporters. (FFK).”