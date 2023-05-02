From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari’s close political associate, and National Chairman, Tinubu/Shettima Network (TSN), Kailani Muhammad, has drummed support for the former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari to be the Senate President at the 10th National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Kaduna, Muhammad who was one of the pioneer members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) argued that of all those jostling for the Senate President’s position, Yari stands a better chance than any of them.

The APC chieftain said from all indications, Yari happened to meet all the required standards for the position, adding that those eyeing the seat should not embark on a, “wasted journey for Senate Presidency”.

Highlighting the imperatives for Senator Abdulaziz Yari to be the 10th Senate President, Muhammad said, “When considering the fact that the North -West geo-political zone, gave the highest votes of 2,700,000 to the APC at the February 27, 2023, Presidential election. It is therefore expedient, in the face of justice, equity and fair play, that the 10 Senate Presidency should be zone to North West, by extension, to Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, being the most qualified from the zone.

“It is not in doubt that Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari’s pedigree and tested capacity will impact positively quality legislation at the 10th Senate. This, in turn, will spiral for national cohesion and the development of a renewed national template for the general socio-economic and political evolution of our dear country, Nigeria.

“From the onset, and as a template to this discourse, let me remind you that there are forces out there, leveraging, strategizing and streamlining, all within the context and the intent to capture the exalted position of the 10th Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I make bold to say that I have been opportune to peruse the profile of every contestant on the queue, and have arrived at positive deductions on each candidate. Though not a judge in this race, I greatly feel that out of loyalty to our great country, certain things should be done with decorum, in fairness to the rule of fair play and justice.

“I have been deeply wondering within myself, whether personalities that are jostling for this position, have bothered to ask themselves one critical question, which is: Am I truly qualified for this race?

“Of course, those beaming their satellite on the 10th Senate President’s seat, have the fundamental right to do so. But as genuine lovers and advocates of democracy; which is a game of numbers, have they ever searched themselves within and asked this question: Do I meet the criteria to vie for the 10th Senate Presidency?

“If these two questions had been sincerely considered by a whole lot of the contestants, all of them would have stepped aside except one; Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, who happens to meet all the required standards”.