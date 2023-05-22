From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Northern Christians and Muslims Alliance for Good Governance (CMAGG), a coalition of young politicians from the 19 Northern States of Nigeria has said that the election of a Senate President from the South-South region will help to address the issue of religious tolerance in the country.

The group noted that a Christian from the South-South geopolitical zone as a President of the Senate, will to an extent neutralise the ongoing outcry over Muslim-Muslim President-elect and vice president-elect in the country.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chairman of the Northern Christians and Muslims Alliance, Samuel Kambai, said the group decided to endorse Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Kambai said Akpabio’s wealth of experience and leadership qualities make him a suitable candidate for the position of Senate President.

He added that their choice of the former governor of Akwa Ibom State will help to promote religious harmony and tolerance in the country.

“We want to state here that the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria should produce the next Senate President of our great nation, Nigeria.

“The election of a Senate President from the South-South region will help to address the issue of religious tolerance in the country. With a Christian from the South-South geopolitical zone as a President of the Senate, it will to an extent neutralise the ongoing outcry of the Muslim-Muslim President-elect and vice president-elect in the country. This will help to promote religious harmony and tolerance in the country.

“It is a known fact that since the inception of our nascent democracy in 1999, 24 years ago, the South-South geo-political zone is yet to produce a Senate President of the nation. This is an oversight that needs to be corrected in the 10th National Assembly.

“The South-South region is an economic nerve centre of the country and a major oil-producing region. It is only fair that the region is recognised and included in the leadership of the country.

“By producing the next Senate President, the South-South region will have a voice in the decision-making process of the country and will be better positioned to address the issues affecting the South-South geopolitical region.

“In the 2023 presidential election, all the states of the South-South geopolitical zone supported the President-elect with more than 40% of their votes. This shows that the region is a significant contributor to the political process in the country and deserves to be represented in the leadership equation of the Country.

“Worthy of mention, a Senate President from the South-South region will give the minority ethnic nationalities in the country a sense of belonging. This is a practice that is common on the global stage, where minority groups are given leadership positions to promote inclusivity and diversity. For unity, peace and progress, it is only fair and just that the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria produces the next Senate President. This will promote inclusivity, diversity, and fairness in the leadership of the Country.

“As rightly proposed, we wish to endorse a dependable option, a man with an impeccable track record of excellence, well schooled in leadership and experience in all ramifications, for the position of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly, His Excellency, Dist Senator Godswill Akpabio, is a good choice for this calling, his wealth of experience and leadership qualities make him a suitable candidate for the position of Senate President.

“His understanding of the present mood of the nation and his ability to bridge the regional divide would be valuable assets in his role as Senate President if given the opportunity.

“As a former minority leader in the upper chambers, Senator Akpabio has shown that he is capable of working collaboratively with his colleagues and respecting their opinions. His humility and wisdom will undoubtedly serve him well in leading the Senate in a way that respects the views of all members.

“Going forward, Senator Akpabio’s experience as a 2-term governor and a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would be an asset in his role as Senate President. He understands the importance of putting the people at the centre of legislation and ensuring that the National Assembly and the Presidency work together in a complementary relationship.

“Senator Akpabio’s qualities and experience make him a strong candidate for the position of Senate President, and we believe that he would be an effective leader who would work towards the betterment of Nigeria and its people.

“We believe that with Senator Akpabio at the helm, the National Assembly would be better equipped to serve the interests of all Nigerians and contribute to the development of our great nation,” Kambai said.

In the same vein, the group also endorsed the candidacy of Tajuddeen Abbas for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Still in the interest of National unity, We also wish to endorse Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives, as proposed by the highest decision organ of the party; the National Working Committee of APC.

“Hon. Tajudeen is a seasoned lawmaker with a wealth of experience and a proven track record of delivering results. He is a capable and dynamic leader who is passionate about serving the people of Nigeria and advancing the cause of good governance.

“With the President-Elect coming from the South West, the Vice President-elect from the North East, and the proposed Senate President from the South-South, it is only reasonable to consider Hon. Tajudeen Abbas who hails from Kaduna State in the North West for the Speakership position.

“As an Alliance of Christians and Muslims for good governance, we believe in the power of unity and collaboration. We are confident that Hon Tajudeen Abbas’s leadership will enable the House of Representatives to work together to address the pressing issues facing our country and bring about positive change for all Nigerians,” the group said.