From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA), an advocacy and political pressure group based in the Niger Delta region, has hailed the emergence of Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Okezie Kalu, as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively of the 10th National Assembly.

NDRA, in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Bright Ngolo, particularly commend lawmakers for voting across party lines.

The group said Abbas and Kalu are best pair of legislators in terms of wit in the lawmaking business, as the new speaker had 74 bills, while Kalu had 43 bills to their credit respectively.

“So, to our mind as thorough bred democrats interested in the art and science of effective representation, it is a case of fixing round pegs in round holes.

“The emergence of this pair as House leaders in the 10th Assembly is not just an act of God, but a reward for patriotic zeal, hardwork and loyalty to the party.”

NDRA viewed the crop of leadership as crystallizing a truly people’s parliament, saying that inauguration marked the “beginning of the end to lacklustre leadership bereft of deep consultations and respect.”

NDRA, however, called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and embolden the new leadership to protect the rights of the citizenry and help throw up a solutions-based parliament, “eager to act as ear, eyes and conscience of the Nigerian people.”