From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ali Isah from Gombe state, has emerged as the consensus candidate for Minority Whip as zoned to the North under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Minority caucus for the 10th Assembly

The event was officially endorsed by 49 members in attendance, with Beni Lar from Plateau and Laori Komati from Adamawa as contestants.

The announcement was contained in a communique issued by the Northern PDP Caucus and signed by the members, expected to be presented to the party

This, according to them, became imperative to guide the next Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives