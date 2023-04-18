From Paul Orude Bauchi

Arewa Youths for the Sustenance of Democracy and Good Governance (AYSDGG)

has described Senator Osita Bonaventure Izunaso as the best prepared candidate to serve as the 10th President of the Senate.

The group solicits for the support of the President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Elect Senator Kashim Shettima and all Stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress, APC to zone the seat of the 10th Senate Presidency to the South East for fairness and justice.

National President of

AYSDGG, Alhaji Salihu Magaji stated this today Monday in Bauchi, at a Press Conference, said it should be zoned to the South East for fairness and justice.

Magaji argued that Senator Izunaso from the South East region has all it takes to occupy the number three seat, saying he can salvage the fortune of the Green Chamber of the 10th National Assembly.

He said that Isunazo possessed all the essentials qualities needed to lead the Green Chamber considering his antecedent as a businessman, politician lawyer.

“What Nigerians should do as a nation is to support and to vote for the emergence of Izunaso as the elected senator for Imo West senatorial district, for the 10th Senate,” he said.

Magaji said APC is the majority party of the 10th Senate, arguing that by the principle of Federal character and political positioning and balancing, for reasons of Equity, South East is meant to produce the next President of the Senate President.

He said the race has therefore narrowed down to the two ranking senators, and Izunaso’s leadership qualities are above all other interested aspirants.

“We don’t undermine the capacity of other aspirants but Izunaso is a political rhinoceros of Eastern region, whose penchant for nourishing strategic relationships across the savannah belts of the country is clearly manifest,” the

AYSDGG National President said.

“We make bold to state that Senator Osita Izunaso is well packaged for the job. He deserves the support of all, including all other aspirants.

“Izunaso has significant network with the same creme de la cremé of the political class.

“Added to that is his strategic role as National organising secretary of APC, which placed him in the limelight within the APC strategic core.

“He is a legal practitioner, Consultant, a philanthropist , administrator, seasoned journalist and ranking senator from the South East since 2007 who served in over 15 different position in the APC.

“The president-elect is known for right placement of people with qualifications in strategic positions. He is known for promoting placing square pegs in square holes and therefore will not like to use the position of senate president to allocate as compensation for someone only on grounds of being a political crony.

“We believe he will put the interest of the country above all other interest and look at the credentials of distinguished Senator Osita Izunaso who has a litany of qualifications.

“He holds Bachelor of Arts, BA Hons degree, English and Linguistics Studies, University of Jos, Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism, Abuja, Masters in Business Administration, MBA, University of Calaber,Bachelor of Laws, B.L, Nigerian Law school Abuja, with Second Class Honours Upper division, LL.B in Law, Nile University Abuja, graduated with First Class Honours and was the best graduating student of the faculty, Masters in Law, LLM, Baze University Abuja, and now he is doing his Doctorate Degree in Maritime Law, Nile University, Abuja.

“Senator Osita Izunaso is a member of notable Institutions such as Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, Nigeria Union of Journalism, NUJ, and others.

“His ability to maintain good relationship with political associates regardless of pressure of diverse interests makes him very much acceptable in high places.

“He is not given to opposing interests but very calm and articulate.

“He understands the science of synergy and the need to maintain line of trust and friendliness.

“Sen. Osita Izunaso is a bridge builder of repute, an acceptable personality across the regions and therefore understands the stakes in national interest and power equation.

“He can be central in the systemic integration of Ndi Igbo in the 10th Senate, an inclusive dynamic only achievable through uncommon characters like him.

“He sure, is the best bet for Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the 10th Senate.”

Magaji described Izunaso as answer to the question that was put up in 2015, which inquired about Igbo legislator in the National Assembly with ranking grade and of the majority party extraction, where none was found.

“Now he has all the requirements and acceptability and therefore his support to assume the position of senate president is a call for placement of square peg in square hole,” he said.

He said the development, achievement and legacies of Isunazo cannot be over-emphasised as his presence is felt virtually in all parts of the country.

The group believes that Isunazo is one leader who embraces every Nigerian irrespective of ethnic group or religion.

He added that Isunazo’s beliefs are for unity and progress of the country.

The group therefore called on National Assembly members to rally around support for the candidacy of Izunaso’s to emerge victorious.