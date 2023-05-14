From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

An aspirant for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives, in the 10th assembly, Aminu Sani Jaji, has said the House will not be a caricature legislature, in the next dispensation.

Jaji, who is a member of the Coalition of Aspirants opposed to the decision of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) to anoint Tajudeen Abbas as the consensus candidate for the position of Speaker in the 10th assembly, spoke in Abuja, at the weekend.

The speakership hopeful, while addressing lawmakers-elect, at the formal declaration of the deputy speaker, Idris Wase, for the speakership position, urged them to disregard the endorsement.

He said “Honourable colleagues, because of want of time, l will like to use this medium to clear some issues that are going round, you know the president-elect is a true democrat, an icon of hope. He is ready to support democracy and not to truncate democracy.

“So for him, anybody aspiring to be a Speaker of the 10th Assembly, he considers us as one and anybody who wishes to go and see Mr. President-elect for blessing and prayers is welcome. I would like to call on my Honourable Colleagues to please disregard any information, making the round linked to the president-elect. He is a man of integrity, a man of wisdom, and a man of honour.”

Jaji, who was the Director of Contact and Mobilisation, (DCM) North-West for APC Presidential Campaign Council and the National Collation Agent for the president-elect and the party for presidential poll , noted that, “If there is anybody the president-elect should say l like this one, do this or that, l think it is the person he entrusted enough to represent him as an agent at the National Collation Centre that should be the one to communicate.

“As it is today, some of us aspirants had to go individually to see the president-elect for support and prayers but others who didn’t have the opportunity had to look for their sponsors and busy body people to take them round therefore you have to take note of that.”