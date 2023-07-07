From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has promised that the leadership of the 10th National Assembly will not disappoint Nigerians.

He made the disclosure at the grand finale of Nigerian Army Day Celebration held at Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday.

The 10th National Assembly, according to him, would make good laws that will address various challenges in the country.

On the occasion, the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, honored Akpabio with the Nigerian Army Meritorious Award. Senator Sharafadeen Alli representing Oyo South in the National Assembly, who represented Akpabio at the event, received the award on behalf of the senate president.

According to him, the award was a great move from the Nigerian Army to appreciate the Senate President on effective legislation and delivery of good governance.

The lawmaker lauded the Nigerian Army for identifying with the path of excellent service delivery, which Akpabio was currently toeing.