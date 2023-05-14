From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has charged Senators-elect for the 10th National Assembly to eschew religious and tribal sentiments and work for the unity of the country.

The Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, in a letter he personally signed and dispatched to the lawmakers, urged them not to disappoint in the confidence their constituencies reposed in them.

He specifically reminded them that the division among Nigerians, resulting from religious, tribal and ethnic sentiments, is a narrative they must all work together to change for the country to move forward.

Yari, in the letter, said: “I congratulate you all on your well-deserved victory at the polls, it is a testament of your popularity among your people and the confidence they have in you to deliver democracy dividends to them.

“You must, therefore, not disappoint them in any way because your actions, inactions, omissions and commissions may affect them directly or indirectly.

“The division among Nigerians resulting from religious, tribal and ethnic sentiments is a narrative we must all work together to change for the country to move forward. You must all think up ways to work towards building a better and united country to make it safe for all.

“The voyage you are embarking on is a journey for the unification of Nigeria. This is an opportunity to rebuild this country in the interest of all.”

Yari, however, charged them “to use the opportunity of your election to partner Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect, in achieving the economic agenda of the country in ensuring human capital and infrastructural development of the country.

“You should strive to ensure a smooth relationship between the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary because together in unity of purpose, we can make the country a better place for all and make it march the achievements of advance nations.

“While in the Senate, you should always be reminded that you are indebted to your constituencies and should work towards attracting development projects to your people.

“This, in the first instance, is the reason you are elected to serve, and this is why you need a Senate president that is compassionate, honest, fair-minded and result driven.

“This is the time to eschew religious, tribal, nepotic tendencies and ethnic sentiments in the choice of the president of the Senate, which is first among equals. As I continue to consult on my aspiration to serve you as your president of the Senate, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”