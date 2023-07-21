By Titilayo Balogun

Jamila Omobolanle Mu’azu –Olukosi is a female stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC) seeking to represent Surulere constituency 1 in Lagos State in the House of Representatives. Her intention, she said, is to replace Mr Femi Gbajabiamila whose position became vacant recently when he was appointed Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At an encounter, Mu’azu -Olukosi urged President Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to support her aspiration.

Mu’azu -Olukosi has been described as possessing educational qualifications, rich professional experience as well as human and material capacities to represent her constituency well.

She is a woman driven by progressiveness, quality assurance, human capacity and community development. She has over two decades of experience in Human Resource Management and remains a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist and a core progressive, it was gathered.

“She has excellent skills and capacity in managing human beings having possessed an excellent educational background in Human Resource Management from the university and improved on this with certifications from internationally recognized institutions,” her supporters stated.

Mu’azu –Olukosi, it was gathered, has been loyal to the development of the ruling party and has served in several capacities promoting the party and supporting candidates during electioneering. But she hasn’t held any elective position or taken any political appointment for over 16 years.

It was gathered that she has trained over 100 teenage and young ladies in skills acquisitions for empowerment. She has also sponsored medical outreaches on cancer screening for constituents and provided welfare and well being packages for the elderly.

More importantly, Olukosi has been consistent in her aspiration to serve the people of Surulere Federal Constituency 1, for the past 16 years.

She holds a Masters degree in Youth Development Studies from the Open University, England and a Bachelor of Business and Human Resources Management from the University of Plymouth in England.

She is an experienced Human Resources Manager/Consultant with over a decade in field experience working for international organisations such as the Barongrove Development United Kingdom, and the Whirlwind International Limited among others.

Some of her services in the party include: Member of the ICG Mobilization Directorate; Deputy Director Foot-soldiers Directorate (2023); Secretary Foot-soldiers Directorate (2019); Chairman Volunteer Directorate for Rt. Hon Eshilokun (2023), S. A to DG Hon. Tayo Ayinde during the Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat ICG Campaign (2018/2019) and also as member of Mobilisation and Contacts Directorate for the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign team 2022/2023.

In a press release made available to newsmen in Lagos, Olukosi reminded President Tinubu and his wife of the promise to ensure that the female gender enjoys 35 percentage participation in his government at all levels. She declared that allowing her to get the blessing of the party and the President as well as the First Lady, to represent her people and replace Gbajabiamila at the lower chamber will be an affirmation of the president’s pledge, a breakthrough for women against political marginalization and also a liberation for the people to get quality and productive representation at the House of Representatives.