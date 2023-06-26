From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two senators from Delta State have declared their readiness to bring wealth of experience in their professional fields into the business of law making and other assigned duties as elected representatives of their constituents.

The senators, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (Delta south) and Ede Dafinone (Delta central) are both professional accountants. They are in the National Assembly on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

They spoke at Irri community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta where Onowakpo held a thanksgiving for his election victory and successful inauguration as a senator.

Onowakpo said as someone who has been in business and public service, it was expected that his wealth of experience would be brought to bear in championing development programmes and policies that will have direct impact on his district, Delta State and Nigeria at large.

“We are bringing the best of input into governance, which simply means that we are focusing on development, which is trying to put projects in the budget that will impact positively in the lives of the people.

“We are going to make laws that will affect the lives of the people. Then we can see how we can create employment for our teeming youths and also provide employment for those who are not in an employable state. So in all ramifications, we are bringing professionalism into governance.

“And I think for anybody who wants to make significant strides in Nigeria, Delta State will benefit immensely from the combined services of the caliber of people that Delta State have taken to the red chamber.

“They will benefit immensely from myself and from my brother from Delta Central Senatorial District. We are both core professionals, we are catalyst for change and we are ready to do that.

On his part, Mr. Dafinone said: “I am thankful that my brother from this senatorial district is a very well distinguished gentleman and professional chartered accountant. So as a fellow professional we will bring added value to the 10th Senate.

“We will bring a professional approach. But significantly our people sent us to bring development back home for them, development that touches them generally and specifically.

“So the trust of our jobs will be not just to tar roads or develop the health sectors but also individuals. To let the empowerment touch individuals generally.”