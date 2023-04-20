From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator Representing Abia Central, Theodore Orji, has asked the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to announce the zoning of the various positions in the 10th National Assembly.

The former Abia State governor made the appeal in Abuja, when he addressed newsmen after he received a nomination as a member of the Board of Trustees, University of Ibadan Alumni Association Worldwide.

The nomination letter was presented to him in his office by the Association’s President, Professor Gabriel Nyityo.

Orji said: “I am retiring from politics to give opportunity to the younger generation that is why I am not returning to the Senate.

“I expect the younger generation to do better than me in order to achieve a better society. I don’t expect them to exhibit juvenile delinquency characters when they get to the office.

“They should behave responsibly in whatever they are doing so that they can make an impact for the younger generation. The Senate is a responsible place and a veritable platform for them to exhibit their talent and intellect.

“I am happy with the emergence of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. He can do the job very well. He has unlimited experience both in politics and business. He also knows the history of Nigeria very well.

“He has the capacity to organise people because he is not a partisan man. He is a straight forward person. He was begged to take the position because he is a man of honour. He voluntarily retired from politics. They are bringing him into politics once man through the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Because of the love he has for the Igbo nation, he has decided to take up the task. The agenda I am setting for him is to protect the interest of the Igbo.

“Everyone knows what is happening to the Igbo across the country during the last general election. We believe that Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu would be in the best position to douse the tension in the nation and to make sure that there is peace in Nigeria.

“The APC has produced the majority number of the senators-elect that would make up the 10th Senate. Majority would always produce the Senate President. The leaders of the APC has to make a pronouncement on where the position of the Senate Presidency would be zoned to.

“It is when they make the pronouncement that Nigerians would know the geopolitical zone they are backing for the position of the Senate President. That is when we will know who we would support.

“If it is zoned to the South East, we would come out to announce our preference among those that are contesting the position right now. The pronouncement is very vital.”