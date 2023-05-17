From Fred Itua, Abuja

A coalition of members-elect of the House of Representatives, who are members of NEW DAWN, has officially endorsed the zoning formula adopted by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the position of Speaker and deputy speaker.

The group has also called on Nigerians to jettison the perception that the 10th Assembly has been hijacked by the incoming APC led-executive, adding that the decision to through weight behind the adoption of Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively of the 10th House of Representatives was taken in the best interest of the country and Nigerians.

The leadership of New Dawn said the group has positioned itself to take the front row in charting the course for new leadership of the 10th Assembly for the smooth running of the country and robust engagements on the floor of the green chamber, such that would promote democratic growth in the country as well as politics of inclusiveness.

The over 100-member group with membership cutting across the various political parties in the country, political divides, made its position official after an enlarged meeting that lasted from Tuesday night to 12 am Wednesday morning.

In a communique read by the Convener of the group, members-elect for Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency of Edo State, who is also the outgoing Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun (PDP) at The Palm Hotel in Abuja, the group said the position was taken after wide consultation with stakeholders across the board.

The Communique read in part: “We, the members of the NewDawn Caucus of the 10th Assembly, House of Representatives, having reviewed the composition of the 10th Assembly vis a vis the need for an inclusive leadership which wilt give a sense of belonging to all members irrespective of their political parties and length of time in the House hereby resolves as follows:

“That, we are resolutely committed to ensuring the success of the 10th Assembly and prioritisation of national interest above personal and partisan considerations.

“That, we will work assiduously for the passage of laws and motions which will engender good governance, accelerate national development and promote the prosperity of Nigerians.

“That, in view of the foregoing, we have unanimously resolved to unreservedly support the decision of the ruling Party regarding the zoning of offices specific to the 10th House of Representatives.

“That, we are in full support of the decision of the Minority Parties Forum to endorse Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively of the 10th House of Representatives.

“That, considering their pedigree, experience and nationalistic dispositions, the emergence of the duo will produce a balanced, focused, stable and inclusive House which will discharge its primary functions with distinction and serve the interests of the generality of Nigerians.

“That, we appeal to all our colleagues In the 10th House of Representatives to file behind Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu on June 13, 2023, In the overall interest of the 10th House of Representatives in particular and Nigeria as a whole.”

Addressing newsmen on the sideline of the event, Deputy Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly and member-elect for Ihiala Federal Constituency, Paschal Agbodike (APGA) assured Nigerians that the 10th Assembly will not and can’t be pocketed by the executive.

He said: “We are not giving our support to Tajudeen Abbas because it is coming from the President-elect. No! The party (APC) is the majority in House. The ruling party has zoned the position and I have seen the personality, as I have said earlier, that Abbas has the capacity and quality to lead the 10th House of Representatives.

“We are not supporting him on the ground of sentiment. We are going to the floor of the House, I mean the 360 members and when it comes to the issues that concern Nigerians, we are going to throw it up for debate. Nigerians will debate. The job of a presiding officer is to hit the gavel.

“The presiding officer is not the National Assembly. We are representing Nigerians, not the party (APC). We are not going to run a rubber-stamped assembly. The 10th Assembly will not run a rubber-stamped assembly. If any other assembly has done that, I don’t know but we are focused to see where energetic young men coming from different political parties to build a robust House.”