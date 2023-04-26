By Sunday Ani

The Senator-elect for Delta North Senatorial Zone, Prince Ned Nwoko, has called on members of the incoming 10th National Assembly to consider competence, capacity and strength of character in their choice of the next set of leaders.

Nwoko, who made the call as a guest on Arise Television reminded them that since election and politicking were over, they should concentrate on tackling insecurity and failing economy as well as providing the enabling environment for the provision of infrastructural development in Nigeria.

He also called for a new approach to the perennial flooding that affects about eight states almost every year, stressing that rather than wait for the floods to come before the fire brigade palliatives of providing tents and provisions, the government should provide preventive measures as permanent solutions to the scourge.

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot interfere with the choice of the next Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives as the outgoing Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, was quoted to have suggested.

He noted that members of the Green Chambers would decide who becomes their Speaker and Deputy Speaker, even as he wished them the best of luck as they make that choice.

“They must understand the need for them to elect credible leadership that would put Nigerians first. That is the primary concern. It is not a matter of choice for senators, governors or other influencers on who becomes the leaders of the House of Representatives.

“We would guide and advise them, but they must be independent in all that they do. It cannot continue to be business as usual.

“We have been meeting with them, guiding and advising them, and I believe that at the end of the day, they would make the right choices on the leadership.

“On zoning of the leadership for the Senate, we will be guided by what the party does. We are all party faithful and at the end of the day, we will also look at credible and focused leadership. We don’t want to have a rubber stamp senate. That is not what Nigerians need at this point in time. We need leadership for both upper and lower legislative chambers that would be able to checkmate the executive and make sure that things are done properly for the interest of Nigerians. This is what is uppermost in the minds of many of our members,” he said.

Nwoko reminded the ruling party to understand that the mood of the nation is different from what it used to be in the preceding years.

“We just have to wait and see the kind of personality that they are. It’s beginning to emerge the kind of personalities that were elected from the various parts of the country. But I think that they don’t want to be influenced from outside on the choice that they make, going forward,” he said.

On the call for a northern Senate President by a pressure group, the Senator-elect stated that it depends on the interest they are trying to project, but stressed that at the end, members would have a choice to make.

He, however, called for a balanced system, where every part of Nigeria feels a sense of inclusion from what is happening in the country.

“We just came from a very difficult campaign and election period, and we must seek to make some kinds of reconciliatory moves; some kinds of appeasement to those parts of Nigeria that have been marginalised.

“Obviously, South East is one of them; it is on top of them. So, any group that is clamouring for zoning of the senate presidency to another part of Nigeria is not being sensitive to the need for national unity,” he said.

He emphasised the need for competence in the choice of NASS leadership, saying, “For me, the most important thing is competence, capability, focus, and strength of character. We need a leadership that will think of Nigeria and Nigerians. I was just talking by the way about zoning because you talked about zoning to the northern part of Nigeria being clamoured by a group. Otherwise, for me, it’s the capacity, focus, and strength of character of the people to lead.

“If you put new comers there, it would be a problem. So, we need experience and capacity, and there are many qualities that you need in a leader.

“You need those, who are trusted; those who can say no to external influencers that would want to get things that are for the interest of Nigerians done.

“I expect both chambers to go for the best and we know who the best people are. We know the people that are contesting for the various positions. We have known them since 1999 and Nigerians of 1999 are not the same with Nigerians of 2023.

“A lot has happened, we know them by their records, history and dispositions. So, the right choices would be made and I am certain that there would be little or no influence from the outside, except of course, with the party’s zoning formula,” he said.

On his legislative agenda, he revealed that the first thing that must be addressed is insecurity, even as he suggested that the government must dialogue with the agitators from both ends of Nigeria.

He said: “Whether they are Eastern Security Network (ESN), Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or Boko Haram insurgents, we must dialogue with them. Whatever that needs to be done to set that machinery in place must be done immediately. The killings must stop.

“The huge cost of the fight at various ends must stop, so security is a priority that must be addressed. The other one, which is equally important, is the economy. A lot has happened under this administration. The economy was almost in comatose from inflationary rate to banking interest rate. I can’t imagine why the government would not think of consumers on the banking interest rates.

“Why would they not think of Nigerians? It is a matter of fact that we were elected to represent the people, so when you are here and you know that Nigerians do not have access to financing, they cannot borrow to buy the things they need, such as cars and houses and you know that banks are making huge profits to the detriments of the masses, then the government must step in and do what they do in civilised societies. These are what I want to focus on.”

He explained that the judiciary also needs support, saying that they need to move faster than they are moving, and that they need to be empowered to make sure that justice is dispensed as and when it is sought for.

He said that in Delta State, there are issues of some national roads that need to be done without delay because they are serious hazards to the lives of the people and other road users.

He said he is from an area where there is a lot of lamentation over environmental degradation.

“Talking about Ndokwa nation, the people there have been abandoned to their fate. It shouldn’t be business as usual, talking about gas flaring with pollution here and there.

“Oil companies that are just operating with impunity, all that must be checked. There are many bills and motions that are already being put in place, so the people should expect a lot of fireworks once we are inaugurated,” he said.

Commenting further on zoning, he urged all the parties to think of what is good for Nigeria.

He stated that zoning is what they have been doing for many years, stressing that this is not the time to abandon it.

He advised the APC to do what is right, and urged the PDP and other political parties to do something similar, saying that this would guide the members of the two chambers, going forward.

“I know that most people would be loyal to their parties. Let’s wait and see what they would do, but they are not going to be insensitive to the clamour for some kind of fairness and justice, especially to some sections of the country, South East for instance.

“You have seen the killings that have erupted in the South East lately and you will ask yourself why, what are they fighting for? Why can’t we negotiate, appease them and get things working instead of fighting and killing each other? Just a few days ago, five policemen were killed in Owerri, Imo State.

“You can imagine that; killing five policemen at once, and we just carry on as if nothing has happened, as if it’s normal to kill policemen. These are law enforcement agents that are meant to protect lives and properties.

“Of course, this might continue except we address the issues that led to the killings on both sides. The parties shouldn’t just be thinking about zoning, they should also think of it in calming those nerves and dealing with contentious issues,” he said.

He added that the floods between River Niger and Benue areas should be prevented before they devastate the areas.

According to him, about eight states are involved every year, leading to the death many people and others becoming homeless.

“We don’t have to wait for flood to come and start talking about palliatives, building of tents or things like that.

“What we need to do must be done by Nigerians, whether we are in the APC, PDP, Labour Party or any other party.

“What we must know is that we are Nigerians. We want the best for Nigeria. Party is just a platform for us to be where we are currently.

“After all the campaigns and elections, governance must set in. This is where we must show that we are different from those who have been there before us. We must strive for results that will be seen by Nigerians. We are not just talking about it, we must do it,” he said.