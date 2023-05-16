From Fred Itua, Abuja

The six governors from the North Central states and lawmakers-elect from the region, on Monday night, rejected the recent zoning announced by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of the four Presiding Officers position in the 10th National Assembly.

The politicians met at the Presidential Villa, to discuss the current developments and resolved to meet with the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

The communique released after the meeting and signed by the six governors from the region read: “That the North Central as a geopolitical zone are fully committed to supporting the incoming administration of the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a better Nigeria. And will do everything possible to ensure the Renewed Hope agenda is actualize for the prosperity of all Nigerians.

“The meeting reviewed the proposed zoning structure released, and promised to reach out to the President-elect His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC National Working Committee to appeal for re-consideration of the zoning of the Presiding offices of the National Assembly as released by the NWC.

“The meeting discussed the zoning as released and raised reservation with the allocation of the Positions of the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly to a particular geopolitical zone of the country.

“That the meeting resolved and agreed to fully utilize all necessary dialogue and consultations to resolving the NASS leadership issue, they all agreed to reach out to all major stakeholders for an amicable and acceptable zoning framework that will be all inclusive.

“The Governors agreed with the aspirants positions and appealed to all Senators and Members-elect to continue to give Mr President-elect all the support needed for the smooth take up of the 10th National Assembly, while also furthering consultations. The meeting will reconvene again to review issues.”