A meeting between President Bola Tinubu and opposition Senators and House of Representatives members has been scheduled for Monday.

The primary objective of the meeting is reportedly to persuade the lawmakers to throw their support behind the ruling party’s candidate for the leadership positions in the National Assembly.

An invitation issued by the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijanni Umar, on behalf of the President’s Chief of Staff, urged the lawmakers to attend the meeting, and provide their list for security clearance.

The president will meet the opposition Senators by 3pm and the Representatives by 5pm.

Recall that the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has chosen Godswill Akpabio (South-south) and Barau Jibrin (North-west) as their nominees for the positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively.

Furthermore, the APC has endorsed Tajudeen Abbas (North-west) and Ben Kalu (South-east) for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

However, some APC lawmakers have expressed opposition to the proposed zoning formula and have vowed to pursue their own ambitions.