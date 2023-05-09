Says chosing NASS leaders not party affair

From Idu Jude Abuja

As the elected members of the 10th National Assembly prepare to vote for its leaders to settle for parliamentary duties after the inauguration on May 29, House of Representative member elect from Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal constituency, Honourable Chidi Obetta, has advised Nigerians and all members of the opposition not to give credence to the pronouncement of the ruling party APC on the choice and adoption of leaders of 10th National Assembly.

Hon. Chidi Obetta, gave the warning Tuesday while condemning APC’s style through a telephone chat with The Sun newspaper. He added that the election of leaders of the National Assembly is a parliamentary duty exclusively reserved for the elected members of both the Green Chamber and Red Chamber to decide.

Hon Obetta said, “It is pertinent to note that the 10th Assembly cannot be a pushover or rubber stamp as people used to say. I can tell you that in readiness for APC manipulations, a 35-member Labour Party caucus in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives has elected Hon. Afam Victor Ogene as its Leader. Hon. Ogene, a ranking member from Ogbaru Federal Constituency in Anambra State and also served from the 7th Assembly, emerged as the Labour Party leader with 21 votes, after a keenly contested election in Abuja.

“And we think this is how it is supposed to be in a democracy. He will be serving in the committee of opposition parties preparatory to the NASS leaders election.

As I said earlier, it is a good thing we conduct ourselves and are ready for the NASS elections. It is the duty of members to select whom they chose and that should cut across party divide in agreement. It is not a party affair. What APC is doing may backfire.”

Further, speaking, Hon Obetta insisted that for APC to sit down in confidence and dish out names already chosen for the leadership of the 10th Assembly is a direct affront and a slap to democracy. He stressed that the choice of Honourable Ogene by the Labour party is the best it can present now as a ranking Honourable”.

Speaking on his readiness to perform parliamentary duties as a newcomer, Hon Obetta assured a good representation of his people, while undergoing routine training and mastering parliamentary duties.

“On my own, I am getting myself acquainted with and also learning how to do the job. I would like to reiterate that this 10th Assembly is going to be a robust one because the Assembly has elected members both Representatives and Senators across all party divide and Nigerians should be expecting robust parliamentary duties this time,” he said.