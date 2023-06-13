From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege on Tuesday said the current 10th National Assembly is in safe and reliable hands with former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Godswill Akpobio, as Senate President.

Omo-Agege, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, expressed confidence that with the composition of the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly, the legislature would complement the executive branch in charting a new course for Nigeria.

Omo-Agege who is the governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the last election in Delta State, sought the cooperation of Nigerians for the 10th Assembly, noting that the great and diverse representation bodes well for the country.

“The fact that we now have more political parties with significant representation in the National Assembly bodes well for the country.

“I believe this will make the 10th NASS more robust and inventive. And with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio steering the ship, federal lawmakers will more positively engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in giving the people greater hope for the future,” Omo-Agege stated.

He congratulated Akpabio, the new DSP,

Jubrin Barau; new Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, and other principal officers in both chambers

Omo-Agege also extolled the virtues of his successor for Delta central senatorial district, Ede Dafinone, assuring the district and Delta State that Dafinone is coming with the determination to make NASS more responsive.

Also, Senator Omo-Agege congratulated Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (Delta South), who he described a thorough professional desirous of serving the people of the Delta South Senatorial district.