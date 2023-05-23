The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, has described as claimed that some senators-elect, including him, have not formed an alliance to ensure the return of Senator Ahmad Lawan, as President of the 10th Senate.

Musa, a contender for the position of the Deputy Senate President in the incoming 10th National Assembly, said the publication is aimed at causing confusion to pitch the All Progressives Congress (APC) senators-elect against Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima.

The Niger East senator has therefore urged the senators-elect and the general public to disregard totally, the false information in the media space, which he said was a figment of the imagination of the hatched rumour mongers.

The senator insisted that he stands by the position of his colleagues in the North Central geopolitical zone who had endorsed him as their candidate for the position of Deputy Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

He also said he will not do contrary to the position of his colleagues which had been sanctioned and approved by the North Central governors.

Musa said there was no meeting anywhere, where there was an agreement between him and other senators to support the outgoing Senate President and Senator- Elect, Osita Izunaso to emerge Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the incoming 10th Senate Presidency.

A story, which indicated that a three horse race to the Senate presidency of the incoming 10th National Assembly was imminent was published by a national daily.

The false report stated that the outgoing Senate President, Ahmed Lawan had thrown his hat into the ring was published by a national daily on Monday.

Lawan, according to the malicious report decided to disrupt the system by relaunching himself into the race

With his entry, the newspaper falsely reported that the Senate now had three groups of six lawmakers in pairs to slug it out.

The two other group outside Lawan, according to the false report, were Senators Godswill Akpabio/ Jubrin Barau ticket and Senators Orji Uzor Kalu/Abdulaziz Yari ticket.

Akpabio/Barau ticket was the one sanctioned by the APC while that of Orji Kalu/Yari ticket had risen up in protest, asking for equity, justice and fairness to other geopolitical zones of the country.

From Fred Itua, Abuja