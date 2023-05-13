From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani has kicked against limiting Senate Presidency race to an individual in a zone, instead he said zoning should be by constituencies as proffered by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Senator Kalu who is the Chief Whip at the Senate had observed that zoning should be by constituencies and not for named persons.

In a chat with Daily Sun, Sani said, he does not belief in politics of identity through zoning because it amounts to failure of leadership in accessing national resource justly and equitably.

“To that end,the observations made by Sen Orji Kalu on zoning to be by constituencies and not for named persons is apt and,thus,should be looked into properly by the rain makers in the ruling party for performance.

“As I have said several times,I am not a fan of politics of identity symbolized by zoning precisely because such politics presupposes power which has to do with access to national resources should be turn-by-turn.

“To me,such practice amounts to promotion of failure of leadership in distribution of access to national resources fairly,justly and equitably.

“But since we have to live with it till when we are able to deliver on the promise of democracy premised on triple foundation of justice,liberty and common decency,the zoning should be done properly by constituency and not to named individuals”. Sani said.