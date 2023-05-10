From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has backed Princess Miriam Onuoha for the position of the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, in the 10th Assembly.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, contended that since the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoned the Deputy Speakership position to the South-East zone, it was only sensible for it with majority of members in the National Assembly to select a woman.

Onwubiko said Onuoha, who is representing Onuimo/Isiala Mbano/Okigwe Federal Constituency from Imo State, would display quality leadership.

He said: “It is just insensitive for the APC not to include a single woman among the top six political positions in the country despite the party’s spineless promises about affirmative action.

“APC should ensure 35% affirmative action for the leadership of the National Assembly and reserve the office of the Deputy Speaker for a very competent lawmaker in the person of Hon Onuoha.

“Hon Onuoha has the requirement to be the next Deputy Speaker of the green chamber. She fought and defeated men in the general elections and she is ready to repeat the feat. She has also raised the bar of leadership and has promised to improve legislative-executive dialogue with fresh ideas to ensure resolutions don’t become tissue papers.

“We believe that Hon Onuoha can be a record-breaker after Patricia Etteh, the first female Speaker of the House between June and October 2007.”