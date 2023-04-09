From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Disciples of Justice has urged Musiliu Akinremi to vie for the position of the Deputy Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

The group said Akinremi, a 2-term lawmaker representing Ibadan North Federal constituency of Oyo State has served meritoriously enough to deserve the position.

The Kano state Coordinator of the group, Hon. Auwal Aminu Abubakar made the call in a press statement in Kaduna during the Northwest meeting of the group.

Hon. Abubakar said Akinremi has proven to be one of the best and the finest National Assembly members ever produced in the history of Ibadan North Federal Constituency, going by his verifiable track records and undisputed facts.

“Having worked for the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect, our target is to ensure capable and reliable leaders of the National Assembly emerge to assist the incoming president, so he could seamlessly achieve his goal and actualise the APC blueprint with least distractions, even as the national character is still reflected.

“Nigeria cannot afford another Bukola Saraki brouhaha. We are of the opinion that Asiwaju Tinubu needs patriotic, progressive, transformational and skillful hands at the National Assembly, hence, our recommendation of a tested and trusted Akinremi. We hereby call on the National Assembly members and indeed all Nigerians to give Akinremi the needed support.

“Akinremi is an achiever. So if we truly desire good governance, Akinremi, being a builder of men and a notable liberator of people should be given a chance as a principal officer of the House of Representatives.

“Having someone like Akinremi in the leadership of the National Assembly connotes positive change and a big plus to the renewed hope agenda of Tinubu.

“We are calling on Nigerians who may not have heard much about Honourable Akinremi to support him because he is a man we can vouch for, anywhere. anytime. Akinremi is naturally blessed with natural good heart, love and compassion, which he has exhibited between people and within the National Assembly. He is a unifier. He believes in the unity of Nigeria. He interacts with every Nigerian, irrespective of ethnic or religious background. Akinremi never discriminates. He is a progressive to the core

“We will always support good and progressive minds within the corridors of power because Nigeria at this critical period needs many tested and trusted products”. The statement said.