by Ajiri Daniels

…Says, the Speaker of the 10th Assembly should come from North West

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group in the National Assembly under the auspices of Legislative Governance Group (LGG) has called on Hon. Sada Soli who is from Katsina State in North West of the country to join the race for the speakership position in the 10th House of Representatives at the National Assembly.

Hon. Sada Soli was re-elected to the 10th National Assembly, representing the good people of Kaita/Jibia Federal Constituency, Katsina State.

In a statement titled “Happy birthday Hon. Sada Soli: it is an era for service”, by the Secretary-General of the group,

Stanley Ekpa, it noted that following the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the federal election, it is time for the party to constitute the leadership of the National Assembly, ensuring power balancing amongst all the geo-political zones.

The group said their call for Hon. Sada Soli to join the speakership race is premised on his credentials of competence, experience, and years of impactful legislative leadership at the National Assembly.

“Following the victory of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the federal election, with commanding majority at both chambers of the National Assembly, it is now time for APC to consider constituting the leadership of the National Assembly with a clear sight on ensuring that credible candidates like Honourable Sada Soli are elected to ensure quality and balancing of power amongst all the geo-political zones.

“It is our contention that since the President is from the South West, the Vice-President from the North East, with the potential of the Senate President coming from the South East or South-South, the Speaker of the House of Representatives should come from the North West: which fortunately is the core support base of the APC, with the highest number of bloc votes for the party’s convincing victory at the just concluded presidential election.

“Beyond the need for power balancing, Nigeria needs a Speaker with a clear understanding of impactful legislative leadership and Hon. Sada readily brings his years of service, experience, leadership and voice of reason to bare.

“It is on this note that we call on the leadership of the All Progressive Congress and His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-Elect, to consider the rich political and leadership values that Hon. Sada Soli will bring to service to our country as the Speaker of the House of Representatives if elected.” The statement read.