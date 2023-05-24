From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A political action group, Tajudeen Canvassers Agent, has appealed to All Progressive Congress (APC) Stakeholders in Borno State to prevail on Hon Mukhtar Aliyu Betara to step down for Hon Tajudeen Abass for the tenth Speakership of the House of Representatives.

The group’s coordinator, Amb Adamu Jikan-Manu, made the call at a press conference on Tuesday in Bauchi

He said the group has the mandate of canvassing for good governance at all levels.

“We support APC leadership and Mr Tinubu’s decision that “settled” for Godswill Akpabio (South-south) and Barau Jibrin (North-west) for the senate president and deputy respectively,” he said.

“Also, Mr Abbas (North-west) and Ben Kalu (South-east) have been tipped as Speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

“We are, therefore, advocating to APC stakeholders in Borno, to prevail on Hon Betara and his supporters to respect the decision of APC leadership and the President-elect Bola Tinubu on the 10th National Assembly.

“The leadership of the party and the President-elect want to give each zone of the country a sense of belonging, considering the Vice President Kashim Shettima comes from North East with Hon Betara, while Tajudeen Abass comes from North West, the party wants to strike a balance between regions”

Jikan – Manu described Betara as a good leader with vision, who also deserve to become the Speaker of the tenth speaker of house Representative,

“But the Party leadership and the President elect’s decision has the wisdom that would take the party and the country to the greater high as well create an enabling environment for development,” he said.

“The decision made by the leaders shows mutual understanding and protection of democratic tenets as well as salvaging the country”

The Coordinator urged the party leadership and stakeholders in Borno state to persuade Betara to withdraw his candidacy and support Hon Tajudeen Abbas PhD.

“We know the peoples of Borno are peace-loving people that have patience, tolerance, patriotism and love for peace and mutual understanding,” he stated.

“We are also calling on all his supporters to be patient and come back and support Tajudeen Abbas for the interest of national development”

The leader of the group called on. Betara to withdraw from the race and join forces with Tajudeen Abass to build and provide good governance for the tenth National Assembly and the country

He added his continued presence in the race would only cause confusion, division and chaos in the party, National assembly and the country at large.