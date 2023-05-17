From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, Governor of Cross River State Ben Ayade has called on Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin, to reach out to other contestants.

He spoke in Abuja when he addressed 76 non-serving senators. Seventy-two non-serving senators had last week, thrown their weight behind former Senate Leader, Akpabio for the position of Senate President.

The convener of the group, Senator Basheer Lado who represented Kano Central in the 7th Senate, had said that the decision of the former senators was informed by the need for equity, fairness, and political expediency, just as they said that they were in support of zoning the Senate President position to the South-South geo-political zone.

According to him, the 70 non-serving senators of the Second to the Fourth Republic settled for the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State against the backdrop that the position of Senate President represents the third position in the hierarchy of the nation’s current democratic dispensation.

At the meeting, the former President of the Senate in the Second Republic, Senator Ameh Ebute joined them, even as the Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, was also in attendance.

Former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Barnabas Gemade who was reconciled by Akpabio.

Speaking the former Akwa Ibom Governor said: “I am excited that God is keeping all of you alive. This is a family and I am very proud to belong to this family. I want to also appeal that you not only endorse us but support us with your prayers because what I am seeing out there is that it is a war. But I see it as a storm in a teacup.

“For me, the priorities are very clear: an all-inclusive Senate that will work for Nigeria and that we will all be proud of. We must support the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Under Tinubu, we can pay our debts.”

Ayade said: “Leadership takes time to mature, let us support the nominee of Mr President. I always support somebody with capacity and I know that Akpabio has the capacity, let us move away from the emotional calculation of what my zone is going to head.

“It is not just enough to endorse him, but we must approach our brothers who are still insisting that they must contest. Let us show them, love. It is love that drives away hate.

“We stand with Senator Akpabio and Jibrin as the leadership of the 10th Senate. Our Constitution makes provision for the Separation of Powers. The APC isn’t imposing any group on the Legislature.

“The leadership of this party by 29 May will be under Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He is the President and he has made decisions. The least we can do is to honour him.

“Nigeria is the leader of Africa and the world is watching. What is going to happen in the Senate would be taken as a reflection of African politics.

“Our people can not afford to watch a macabre dance. We must have a seamless transition. The independence of the legislature is guaranteed in the Constitution but it is derived from the Executive.”

Earlier, the Convener of the forum, Senator Lado said: “This meeting is convened in furtherance of our Group, APC Non-Serving Senators of the 2nd to 4th Republics endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibril as Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the 10th senate.

“As partners in this campaign and more especially past senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we are proud that our position, vision and objective with respect to the nature, type and structure of the leadership of the 10th Senate has been vindicated.

“As we are all aware, the APC, NWC has endorsed the candidature and aspiration of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Senator Barau Jibril as Deputy Senate President.

“As politicians and beneficiaries of Nigeria’s Democracy, we believe that the continued consolidation of Nigeria’s political maturity can only be sustained through Peace, Stability, Unity and Progress of the constituents that make up the entire country.

“Our support for the candidature of Senator Godswill Akpabio from the South as Senate President and Senator Barau Jibril from the North as Deputy Senate President indeed is to strike the needed political balance, ethnicity and religious diversity of Nigeria as one indivisible nation.

“As critical stakeholders, we assure the leadership of the APC, The President-Elect, The Vice President-elect, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibril of our unflinching commitment and support towards the actualization of this objective.

“We, therefore, respectfully, once again, appeal to other aspirants to step down their ambition in the interest of National Unity, Peace, National Stability of Nigeria and party cohesion.

“We believe strongly, Senator Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibril at the helm of affairs in the 10th assembly will further compliment the administration of Distinguished Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima in delivering good governance and democratic dividends, to all Nigerians.”