From Fred Itua, Abuja

Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Panshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has wished the Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-al-Fitr celebration.

In a Sallah message to Muslim ummah, Gagdi emphasised that though the holy month of Ramadan has come to a close, Eid-al-Fitr signals the beginning of another season to practice the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) on love, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among one another.

Gagdi, who is a leading contender for Speakership of the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives, urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the unity and progress of Nigeria.

He also prayed that the Almighty Allah will grant Nigeria a peaceful leadership transition on May 29.

While congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, he prayed that the Almighty Allah will answer their supplications and reward them with His blessings.