From Fred Itua, Abuja

A member of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Council and former Commissioner of Information in Edo State, Kazeem Afegbua, on Wednesday held a meeting with members of the Parliamentary Advocacy Network, ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

The meeting which is the first in the series is to seek partnerships with progressive-minded politicians across the divide, geared towards promoting the Nigerian Legislature.

In a statement released after the meeting and signed by the National Coordinator, Sunny Anderson Osiebe and the National Secretary, Fred Itua, the leading Parliamentary Advocacy group said it was prepared to do everything within its powers to ensure that effective national balancing is achieved in the allocation of leadership positions at the National Assembly.

Afegbua during the meeting said his primary consideration in taking every political decision was the interest of the nation. He advocated for the inclusion of ethnic regions in the country in the allocation of political dividends on the basis of what each of those regions has contributed to the progress of each party in power.

He decried the politics of division in the country that was promoted by some candidates for elective offices during the last general elections.

He called on Nigerians to always queue behind politicians whose vision and leadership philosophy reflect the plurality of the Nigerian nation.

“I’ve been around for a long time and I understand the politics of Nigeria. Elections are over and it’s time to focus on who becomes the next President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives and other leadership of the National Assembly.

“We expect that the right thing will be done to accommodate every geopolitical zone. The regions that contributed need to he rewarded. As for the position of the President of the Senate, it’s only natural that a Christian from the South should be considered.

“The Speakership can go to the North. Tinubu is not like Buhari who will stay back and allow things to happen without getting involved. As soon as he returns, I can assure you that the right thing will be done,” Afegbua said.

Among those who were part of the visit was the National Treasurer of the Network, Ms Binta Ojoma and the National Organising Secretary, Dominic Alancha as well as the National Publicity Secretary, Nkem Anyata-Lafia.